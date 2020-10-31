Happy Halloween people! Even though the times are tough and October 31 parties are cancelled, there is no need to dull the spirits. Today as we celebrate the spookiest festivity of the year, we are sure, your timeline must be filled with amazingly sexy Halloween costume pictures and videos. Many people also like to dress as their favourite celeb on Halloween, BUT remember the time when this woman went viral for dressing up as Mia Khalifa for Halloween? Well, yes, in 2017, a girl went ahead to dress up as the XXX queen of that time Mia Khalifa and the star herself couldn't stop laughing.

However, for real, it is not very difficult to dress up as Mia Khalifa for Halloween, the glasses get half the work done and if you choose a nice blue tee, you'll more or less dress like her. The hair is important to because the ex-Pornhub queen has THE BEST HAIR. While sharing the picture of the woman who dressed like her, Mia Khalifa wrote: "Okayyyy this is the best Mia Khalifa Halloween costume I’ve seen yet 😂 @notmads I’m so flattered!! You make me look like the Great Value version of myself" Check out the pic:

Mia Khalifa herself has usually had a lowkey BUT super sexy Halloween. Remember when Mia Khalifa became a cat for Halloween and looked sizzling hot? Check out:

Well, if you want to see more of her you might want to follow the ex-porn star aka the most searched queen on Pornhub and later turned into a sports commentator, Mia Khalifa on OnlyFans. This is a XXX website where subscriber pay to check out exclusive content from their favourite celebrity like their nude, XXX pics and videos. However, she had revealed that she will post "regular" stuff and no "nude content" will be available for subscribers. However, there is going to be way more than just XXX content on Mia Khalifa's OnlyFans.

