Happy Birthday, Blac Chyna! 5 Times the Gorgeous Model Gave Us Real Hair & Makeup Goals on Instagram

Model Blac Chyna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy birthday, Blac Chyna! The model celebrates her birthday on May 11 and as she turns 32 today, let's take a look at some of her best makeup looks and breathtaking pictures. The reality star boasts of over 16 million Instagram followers and also owns a makeup brand of her own called Lashed Cosmetics. She is a heartthrob and keeps trying different makeup looks on her social media platforms to give her fans a glimpse of her makeup products. Right from experimenting with bright coloured wigs to giving us some real hairstyle goals, Black Chyna is a true Instagram star.

Angela Renée White, known professionally as Blac Chyna has also been an exotic dancer and had started seeing Rob Kardashian in January 2016. On April 5, 2016, Kardashian and Chyna announced their engagement via Instagram after three months of dating and by the end of the year, they had their child together. The gorgeous entrepreneur is known for posting some enchanting makeup looks on Instagram. Today on her birthday, let's take a look at some of the best looks:

Red Lip And Red Hair Look

Nude Lips To Go Perfectly With Her Grey Co-Ords

Baby Bangs With Corset Style Tee

Glossy Nude Lips With Lobs

Short Wavy Hair and Defined Brows!

Blac Chyna has been in quite a few controversies. A few months ago, Blac Chyna reportedly bailed on her lease and failed to pay any rent. She had to pay her former landlord $72,000. In 2018, Blac Chyna faced backlash for endorsing Whitenicious, a skin lightening cream. The reality star had announced her collaboration and invited people for the official launch of the face cream which will take place on November 25 in Nigeria. However, she was called out on social media, for the idea and also choosing Africa as the venue for the launch.