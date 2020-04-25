Happy Birthday, Shriya Pilgaonkar! Moody Floaty and Sublime Femininity Define Your Delightful Fashion Arsenal!

Shriya Pilgaonkar Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Sociology graduate, trained Kathak dancer and a professional swimming champion, Shriya Pilgaonkar is a millennial with quite a few virtues! While she debuted in the 2016 Shah Rukh Khan starrer Fan, it was the web-series Mirzapur that catapulted this Marathi Mulgi to fame. The actress turns 31 today. With her acting chops firmly in place, having proved her mettle with a refreshing on-screen exuberance, Shriya keeps the fashion wheel going with a delightful arsenal. Having teamed up with fashion stylists who have grasped this millennial's vibe only too well, Shriya goes on to tick off varied chapters of style effortlessly. Not the one to jump aboard the trend bandwagon, what sets Shriya apart is her innate ability to blend contemporary with classics. Also, she turns into a worthy muse for the much-deserving affordable and chic homegrown labels. Furthermore, she elevates the vibes with a brilliant beauty game.

Shriya Pilgaonkar has mastered some tricky hues, risque silhouettes and bold cuts with rare aplomb. Ahead, we rounded up a brief style capsule of some of her stunning and versatile looks. Shriya Pilgaonkar Feels Her Entry in Mainstream Cinema Was ‘Unconventional’ Compared with the Other Star Kids

The promotions of Haathi Mere Saathi saw Shriya stun in a floral and ruffled Astha Narang saree, teamed with Nayirah earrings. Wavy hair and minimal makeup completed her summery chic vibe.

For a round of promotional interviews, Shriya shimmered in a multi-hued striped jumpsuit featuring a slit from Lola by Suman. Yellow hoops, pink lips and a slick ponytail completed her look.

The Print Democracy Wall event saw Shriya go breezy in an earthy floral maxi dress but sleek it up with a striped shrug and black pumps. Statement earrings from Misho, pseudo wet pulled-back hair and mauve tinted lips completed her look. Bhangra Paa Le Trailer Video: Sunny Kaushal, Rukshar Dhillon and Shriya Pilgaonkar's Dance Drama is Energetic and Intense.

For a Netflix shoot, Shriya took to a hand-dyed and block-printed green jacket set from Vedika M with hoops and ring from Bansri Mehta, vinyl strappy heels, a top knot and pink lips completing her vibe.

Diwali 2019 festivities saw Shriya opt for her favourite hue, yellow with a Sukriti and Aakriti embellished ensemble. Sleek hair and subtle makeup completed her vibe.

For Elle Beauty Awards 2019, Shriya chose a high gloss cocktail gown by Pankaj and Nidhi with Aquazzura stilettos, slicked-back hair and nude makeup.

For GQ Best Dressed bash 2019, Shriya flaunted a metallic high slit dress with exaggerated sleeves from Tisharth by Shivani Jain with black strappy stilettos, textured wavy hair, shimmery metallic eyelids and nude lips. Shriya Pilgaonkar Wraps Up Shooting for 'Haathi Mere Saathi'.

A fashion-conscious millennial with an equal penchant to rope in glamour with chicness here's wishing Shriya Pilgaonkar a fabulous birthday and more such fashion fabulosity!