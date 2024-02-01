Former One Direction band member, Harry Styles celebrates his birthday on February 1. He has always been a true fashion icon, and his red carpet looks are no exception. From his unique take on classic suits to his bold experimentation with different colours and textures, Harry's style is always unpredictable and full of surprises. One thing that stands out about Harry's red carpet looks is his love for quirky and unconventional styles. He never shies away from taking risks and trying out new things, whether it's a bold pattern or an unexpected accessory. Grammy Awards 2023: Harry Styles Accepts Best Pop Vocal Album Trophy From Jennifer Lopez (Watch Video).

But what really makes Harry's quirky red carpet looks stand out is his confidence. He has a way of owning every outfit he wears, no matter how unconventional it may be. His fearless attitude towards fashion is truly inspiring, and it's no wonder he's become such a trendsetter in the industry. Whether he's sporting a flamboyant suit, a colourful patterned shirt, or a playful pair of shoes, Harry always manages to turn heads on the red carpet. His unique sense of style is a testament to the fact that fashion is all about self-expression and having fun. The Late Late Show With James Corden: Bad Bunny Sings Harry Styles ‘As It Was’ Song for Carpool Karaoke (Watch Video).

On that note, let's check out some of his most quirky looks from recent times.

Harry Styles (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Harry Styles (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Harry Styles (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Harry Styles (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Harry Styles (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Harry Styles (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Harry Styles (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Harry Styles!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2024 10:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).