Captain America: The First Avenger actress Hayley Atwell celebrates her birthday on April 5. The British actress known for her brilliant performances on-screen, has always been a fashion icon on the red carpet. From elegant gowns to chic dresses, Atwell has always managed to woo the fashion critics with her impeccable fashion sense. Her red carpet looks are a perfect blend of sophistication and glamour. She has often been spotted wearing outfits that complement her svelte figure and enhance her natural beauty. Her wardrobe choices have ranged from classic silhouettes to experimental designs, always leaving a lasting impression on the fashion fraternity. Nicki Minaj Birthday: Check Out Her Boldest Red Carpet Looks!

Atwell's red carpet appearances have been a stalwart in the fashion world, inspiring millions of women globally. Her style has been characterised by clean lines, bold colours, and intricate details. She has often opted for statement pieces that accentuate her personality and style. Her style is often described as timeless and classic, with a modern twist. She can pull off both feminine and edgy looks with ease, and her outfits are always well put together. Her hair and makeup are always on point, and she knows how to accessorise without going overboard. Tyra Banks Birthday: Check Out Her Swoon-worthy Instagram Pics

Atwell's red carpet looks are a testament to her fashion sense and style. She has always managed to stun the onlookers with her impeccable fashion choices, leaving a lasting impression on the fashion fraternity. To elaborate more on this, let's check out some best moments from her style file.

Glamorous AF!

Hayley Atwell (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Metallic Mayhem

Hayley Atwell (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bold in Black

Hayley Atwell (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Red Hot

Hayley Atwell (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Looking Feisty!

Hayley Atwell (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Like a Fine Wine!

Hayley Atwell (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vision in White

Hayley Atwell (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Hayley Atwell!

