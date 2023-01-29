Austin Powers actress Heather Graham celebrates her birthday on January 30. The popular American actress has been a part of many critically acclaimed movies like Drugstore Cowboy. She briefly dated Heath Ledger. However, the couple parted within a year of their relationship. Besides being a known performer, Heather was also praised for being a fashion icon of her time. Not that anything has changed today on that front. Graham continues to be an icon, a fashionista whom we all look up to. Heather Graham Birthday: Bikini Pictures of the 'Boogie Nights' Actress That Will Make You Sweat.

There will never be a dull moment in Heather's wardrobe for she always dresses right for the occasion. She loves her midi dresses as much as adores her evening gowns. From going all bold in red to sticking to basics like black and white, Heather has managed to slay in all the different colours and all the different designs. A red-carpet darling, Graham is always so charmingly wild when it comes to her public appearances. She embraces her outings and puts together a display that's hard to match and difficult to resist. Irina Shayk Birthday: A Look at Sexiest Fashion Appearances of this Russian Model.

To celebrate her special day and elaborate more on her fashion choices, let's delve deeper into her best red carpet moments, shall we?

Eternal Beauty

Bewitching in Black

Monochrome Magic

Colourful Mayhem

Modern-day Princess

Golden Girl

Happy Birthday, Heather Graham!

