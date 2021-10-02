Hina Khan celebrates her birthday on a National holiday, i.e, October 2. The TV beauty who rose to prominence post her stint in the Star Plus show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, was also a favourite contestant inside the Bigg Boss house. Of course, post BB, her life took a more successful turn and there has been no looking back for her ever since. Besides marking her OTT debut and also attempting to try her hands on the big screen, Hina has often stunned us with her phenomenal fashion outings. Hina Khan Just Made the Festive Season Brighter With Her Sparkly Sequined Saree (View Pics).

Hina Khan's Instagram account is filled with her fashion shenanigans. From backing home-grown brands to picking a Manish Malhotra saree, Khan has never disappointed us with her outfit choices. She rules as marvellous in a traditional six yards as she does in a mini dress or even a pantsuit. Hina and her team of stylists do a fab job in choosing just the right outfit for her for every occasion. A style maverick who has a penchant for traditional wear, she equally champions the art of modern dressing. For those who have been following her closely, would know her style preferences and how tactfully she nails any damn silhouette. Hina Khan Exuding all the 'Vintage Fashion' Vibes With Her New Fashion Outing (View Pics).

To elaborate on the same, let's have a quick peek inside her stylist and most chic wardrobe via Instagram!

In Raw Mango

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

In Manish Malhotra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

In Rabani and Rakha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

In Forever New

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

In Maryan Hussain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

In Manish Malhotra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

In Tatwamm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

In Lavish Alice

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

In Ranbir Mukherjee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

In Saisha Shinde

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Hina Khan is busy signing music videos these days. From Angad Bedi to Shaheer Sheikh, the beauty has romanced some well-known and popular names in her videos and there are a lot more to come. Coming to TV, she was last seen as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and also as Naagin in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show. She's yet to announce her new acting venture and we wonder if she'll pick a movie, a web series or a TV show. Hopefully, the announcement will come on her big day. Until then, let's keep admiring her sartorial choices.

Happy Birthday, Hina Khan!

