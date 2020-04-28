Hina Khan is Brighter Than Sunshine As She Decks Up in a Gorgeous Yellow Ethnic Outfit For Ramzan Festivities (View Pics)

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The festive time of Ramadan is here, though things this time it's all different given that coronavirus outbreak has forced everyone to celebrate this festival in quarantine. Despite the rather gloomy atmosphere that the COVID-19 lockdown has brought on us, it's amazing how Hina Khan has been sending positive vibes and bringing smiles to our faces with her posts. The actress inspired everyone with her latest video post showcasing how she's working out amid her Ramzan fasting. In her latest post though, Hina truly won our hearts as she shared a few pictures of herself dressed up in a bright yellow outfit, channelling her festive side. Hina Khan Wishes Ramadan Kareem as She Observes First Roza of Ramzan 2020, Actress Asks Fans to Pray for People Infected with COVID-19 (View Pics).

Sharing these gorgeous pictures of herself, Khan wrote, “Stay Golden Ramadan Kareem.” The Hacked star is seen all smiles as she poses in a bright yellow ethnic outfit. Khan's infectious smile in these pictures is enough to get you all excited for this festive period and will make you forget all the lockdown blues. These pictures were not only loved by Hina's fans but also her friends from the industry. Actress Rashami Desai commenting on the picture wrote, "Love the color babe and the happy face”.

View this post on Instagram Stay Golden 💫 Ramadan Kareem A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on Apr 27, 2020 at 7:30am PDT

This is not Hina's first Ramzan post, on the first day of fasting, she had posted several pictures and wrote, “Ramadan Kareem Let’s make Dua Let’s pray for Infected, let’s pray for Protection and Healing #FirstRoza #Positivity #WeShallGetThruThis.” Hina Khan's Upcoming Short Film, Smartphone To Be Out On This Date Amid The Nationwide Lockdown (View Post).

During this whole quarantine time, Hina has been sharing some amazing posts be it preparing homemade masks or the handwashing video, the actress has been doing her bit to keep her fans informed as well as entertained.