Seems like Hina Khan is bitten by wanderlust. The actress sure loves to travel across the globe and at times, we have even envied her for the same. On days when Khan isn't shooting for her acting projects, she's either shooting for different music videos or holidaying somewhere, either with her beau or her family. While Hina is missing from the small screen scenario for quite some time now, she's utilising all her free time doing what she loves - travelling. And while she's at it, we are busy admiring all her holiday clicks. Hina Khan Exuding all the 'Vintage Fashion' Vibes With Her New Fashion Outing (View Pics).

From Maldives to Turkey and London, Hina's Instagram is filled with pictures from her numerous holidays. While her pictures often make us envy her, it's also her holiday wardrobe that impresses us immensely. Hina sure knows how to amp up her wardrobe for every holiday and she never disappoints in this department. If you are someone who loves travelling but needs some inspiration on where to travel next, you should head to Hina's Instagram account for that's one place where you will get all your answers. To make it easier, we have selected a few of her holiday pictures that may inspire you further. So let's check them out. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Kiara Advani - Who Pulled Off This Look Better?

From Los Angeles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

London Love

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

Prague Memories

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travel + Leisure India (@travelandleisureindia)

With Love from Thailand

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

Hot Favourite With the Celebs... Maldives

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

Beauty in Turkey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

Phi Phi Island!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

So when are you packing your bags and where are you heading?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 21, 2023 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).