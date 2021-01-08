Hina Khan's style evolution is undoubtedly the best one we've seen so far in the industry. It was after her stint on the controversial reality Bigg Boss, the actress changed herself for good and we feel so proud. Today, when you look at Hina, she's so polished in the style department that the world bow downs to her. Having said that, the diva once again shared a fashionable picture of hers on Instagram in a lilac pantsuit and we are mesmerised. From tip to toe, this time too she looks perfect! Hina Khan Looks Incredibly Gorgeous In A Thigh-High Slit Dress By Edward Arsouni That Costs Rs 1.25 lakh (View Pics).

Along with the pantsuit, Hina went the classy way and opted for a pearl necklace. Her hair tied in a bun, deep-toned eyelids and lips and natural makeup is how she rounded her look. Having said that, the most interesting thing about her attire is that it's easy to ape. Hina's outfit can be worn by girls at their office or whenever they wanna look badass. Her look is from the house of Pankh and is affordable. As you'll not believe it that her attire costs only Rs 3800. Hina Khan's Rasberry Rose Floral Dress Costs a Bomb, Are You Ready To Empty Your Pockets This Christmas? (View Pics).

Check Out Hina Khan's Pics Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Here's Proof:

Hina Khan's Pantsuit (Photo Credits: Pankh Clothing)

The Hacked actress has worn the pantsuit sans a shirt, but you can definitely tune the styling a bit as per your convenience. One thing you need to agree with us that Hina has been promoting a lot of small scale fashion businesses and that's what is the need of the hour. Rise and shine you girl. Stay stylish always!

