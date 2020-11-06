A new day and a new style inspiration from Television's fashionista Hina Khan. As we all know that the diva is unstoppable on Instagram and well today was no different. Hina Khan this time is teaching her followers how to nail a printed sharara set and look pretty AF. Well, not one, but the actress shared many pics on social media and looked stunning from tip to toe. Subtle and pastel tones are in these days and that's what exactly Hina's fashion mantra looks like. Gorg is the word! Hina Khan’s Summery Citrus Dress Is an Ode to Beautiful Sunsets (View Pics).

Also, as Diwali 2020 is just around the corner and in case you don't wanna go for a look that it is too loud, then we guess this desi outfit worn by the TV star should be on your festive shopping list for sure. In the pics, Hina can be seen wearing a floral print attire along with a dupatta. To accentuate her look, we see her opting for a pair of oxidised jhumkas. P.S: Not to miss the bell sleeves of the couture, amazing and how. Hina Khan's Style File for Hacked Promotions was a Blend of Everything that's Sweet and Stylish (View Pics).

Check Out Hina Khan's Pics Below:

View this post on Instagram Smile, you are beautiful 🤩 A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on Nov 6, 2020 at 12:25am PST

Hina Khan who made her small screen debut with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is not just an actress or a reality star, she's also a global fashion icon who inspires many out there. It would not be wrong to say that there has been not a single moment since ages where she has dressed blah. She has always been in-trend when it comes to style. Kudos to her stylist. Stay tuned!

