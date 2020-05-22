Hot Demi Rose Is Craving Mai Tai in a Cleavage-Baring Tight Jumpsuit Leaving Us Thirsty AF! Check Out Sexy Pic Of The Curvy Beauty

Demi Rose Baring Cleavage (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The entire world is under lockdown, but super hot lingerie model, Demi Rose is making Instagram sizzle with sexiest pictures of her. While you may be at your home working from home in your sweats, Demi Rose is giving XXX-tra hot fashion goals. In the most recent cleavage-baring picture that the curvaceous beauty shared is setting social media on fire. Wearing a tight Fashion Nova floral jumpsuit, Demi Rose is in a different avatar from usual. Flaunting her cleavage in with a deep plunging neckline, Rose can be seen donning a double bun hairdo looking cute as ever. Demi Rose Flaunts Her Curvy Booty 'Going Back and Forth to the Fridge' amid Quarantine! XXX-Tra Hot Instagram Pic Leaves Fans Thirsty!

Usually, for most of her pictures, Demi leaves a hair in loose waves, this time she tied it up in a double bun looking like a hot anime character! Placing her hand on her forehead, Demi Rose is looking seductively away from the camera. With a full face of makeup, Demi Rose let her nude glossy lips do all the talking. Making her hairdo look even cuter, she left her locks falling over her cheeks. She captioned her pic with, "I need a Mai Tai, so fckin' sci-fi". Same, Demi Rose, same! Demi Rose Bares Her Boob While Showing Middle Finger in a HOT Instagram Pic! Says a 'Big Fuck You to Corona' on Her Birthday.

View Pic:

Demi Rose recently hit 14 million followers on Instagram. Thanking her followers, Demi Rose shared a seductive picture of herself in nothing but an oversized denim shirt and tiny string bikini bottom. Out of the two pictures Rose shared, one captured her goofy self and the other showed the sensuous side of her while spilling ample cleavage. Her caption read, "14 Milli !!!! Thank you so much for all your love and support over the years. I love you guys".