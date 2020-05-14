Huma Qureshi Cannes Journey: Two Years of Edgy Fashion, Sensational Spunk and Red Carpet Sass!

Huma Qureshi Cannes Journey Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A feisty and fabulous her on-screen exuberance perfectly in sync with French Riviera fashion. That's Huma Qureshi at the annual Mecca of fashion, cinematic and creativity. With the premium French liquor brand; Grey Goose hosting Huma Qureshi at Cannes since 2018. A stunner, Huma enlisted the styling precision of ace fashion stylist Mohit Rai for her stunt in 2018 and teamed up with stylists Ayesha Amin Nigam and Shaurya Athley for her stint in 2019. Huma attended the brand curated events in Cannes with an infectious brouhaha for two years. Dripping sauciness and dropping a melange of sartorial style statements, Huma excelled at pulling them all off with an unmissable poise and aplomb. With fashion on the forefront at Cannes, Huma planted herself firmly on those tricky grounds with a hotter than ever avatar. Reigning in those metallics, flowy silhouettes, thigh-high slits, dramatic endless ruffles, tulle, glitter and a six-yard, Huma tapped on every vibe that was further propelled by a splendid beauty game. With her striking features highlighted to the hilt, Huma's fashion arsenal burgeoned to newer wows.

Embarking on a rampage, flaunting a svelte avatar, giving those form-flattering silhouettes, with sharp and clean cuts a seamless spin, Huma Qureshi also added a bit of quirk and waded into the tricky territory with some edgy styles. Here’s a look at her styles that had us going all gaga over Huma! Posing with Marinated Chicken and Eating Spaghetti, Huma Qureshi Looks Deliciously Gorgeous in Her Recent Photo Shoot.

Huma Qureshi At Cannes International Film Festival 2018

The opening ceremony saw Huma stir up a sublime storm in a white gown by Varun Bahl Couture. Earrings by Suhani Pittie, a slick low back bun and bold red lips completed her glam.

Huma ventured into the power dressing category with a platinum chip overload bespoke suit by Nikhil Thampi with a dainty necklace by Piaget. Sleek hair and minimal makeup with accentuated eyes rounded out her look.

Huma attended the party hosted by jewellery giant, Chopard wearing an extensively sequined customised pantsuit by Falguni and Shane Peacock replete with a flowy cape. Bright lips, metallic open sandals and soft waves rounded out her look.

Huma attended the Fashion For Relief event at Cannes, a non-profit charitable organization founded by supermodel, Naomi Campbell wearing an Elio Abou Fayssal satin cami gown featuring a deep plunge and a thigh-high slit. The gown was layered with an oversized and embellished shrug. Strappy stilettos from Alexandre Birman coupled with a delicate layered necklace from Swarovski, shoulder-grazing earrings by Outhouse jewellery were in tandem with her long tresses bunched up into a textured and messy updo and a stunning makeup of lightly smoky eyes, nude lips and highlighted cheekbones.

Huma exuded godly gloss in glittery golden Manish Malhotra gown draped over with a soft leather jacket from Drome and accessorized with mother of pearl purse and a brooch from Outhouse. Sleek hair, red lips and winged eyes completed her vibe.

Huma donned a flaming red Alexander Arutyunov gown with intricate jewellery of a layered necklace, earrings and spiffy heels from Pierre Hardy. Wavy hair and bold red lips upped her vibe.

Huma played the Belle of the ball at the screening of Manto wearing an embroidered and embellished gown by Ali Younes Couture with a high neck and a flowy train. The gown was complimented with sleek hair, subtle glam and earrings by Outhouse.

Huma Qureshi At Cannes International Film Festival 2019

The Chopard party saw Huma whip up a bold red vibe in a Nauman Puyarji ensemble featuring a suede-wool blend blazer and a tulle - chantilly lace skirt. Jewellery by David Morris, heels by Sophia Webster was coupled with sleek hair and glossy glam.

For the premiere of The Hidden Life by Terrence Malick, Huma slipped into a silver mist organza multilayered ruffle gown by Gaurav Gupta for the red carpet appearance. Jewellery by Chopard, messy updo and subtle glam completed her timeless, fluid and elegant look.

Huma draped a classic ivory saree with a chikankari cape by Gaurav Gupta. A messy hairdo, subtle glam and dainty jewellery by Faberge and heels by Sophia Webster completed her look.

For an event hosted by Women in Films and Television, Huma chose an Anamika Khanna with multi-hued stilettos by Sophia Webster. She topped off the look with a messy half-updo and minimal glam.

Making a splash into the fashion pool at Cannes, Huma's fashionable tidings were a far cry from her previously panned style. We believe that it's safe to say that Huma Qureshi has traversed a long way and arrived!