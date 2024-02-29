Actress Huma Qureshi exuded boss baby vibes as she kicked off the promotions for her upcoming political series Maharani Season 3 with power dressing. The diva, who plays the lead role of Rani Bharti in the show, took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures flaunting her outfit of the day. The photographs show Huma wearing a black and white striped pantsuit set with a deep neckline. The sleeves had a white frill detailing at the end. For a more sharp and balanced look, she opted for a matching belt, perfecting her waistline. Maharani 3 Trailer: Huma Qureshi's Rani Bharti Is Back With Vengeance in Sony LIV's Gripping Series (Watch Video)

For makeup, she went all glammed up -- nude pink lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, nude pink eyeshadow, heavy brows, contoured cheeks, and highlighted top points of her face. She kept her hair straight open with a middle partition. For accessories, she opted for minimal lockets, a few rings, and stud earrings. The look was rounded off with black heels. The post is captioned as: "Kicking off Maharani promotions... Day 1 #maharani #slay #queen #trending #boom", followed by a fire emoji. Huma Qureshi Thanks Fashion Designer Varun Bahl for ‘Love Letter to Kashmir’ Collection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

Maharani 3 also stars Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, Sushil Pandey, Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles. It will be available to stream starting March 7 on Sony LIV.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 29, 2024 02:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).