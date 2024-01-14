After days of wedding festivities, Aamir Khan finally hosted a starry reception night for all his industry friends. The invitation was sent to the who's who of Bollywood and the TV industry and these celebs gathered to bless the gorgeous couple in good attendance. From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan from B-town and Shweta Tiwari and Kapil Sharma from the TV land, all the prominent celebs attended Aamir's daughter's reception party. And with so many celebs gracing the occasion, there had to be a few who managed to win us over with their sartorial offerings. Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding Reception: Sachin Tendulkar, Imran Khan, Anil Kapoor and Other Stars Arrive in Style for the Celebrations in Mumbai (Watch Videos).

While Katrina stuck to her favourite, lehenga choli, Madhuri Dixit picked a sharara for the occasion while Sushmita Sen settled for a black ruffled saree instead. Amongst the men, we liked what Ranbir Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan wore for the soiree. They were amongst the best-dressed men at the occasion. Now, we have compiled an entire list of celebrities who found a place in our best-dressed list. And without taking any more time, we'll get started with it. So, keep scrolling to know the other names who made it to our list. Salman Khan Makes Dashing Entry in Black Suit at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Wedding Reception in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Katrina Kaif

Ranbir Kapoor

Kangana Ranaut

Shriya Saran

Kartik Aaryan

Sushmita Sen

Shruti Haasan

Madhuri Dixit

Manushi Chhillar

While this was our list, do let us know if we missed your favourites. You can leave a comment on 'X' (Twitter) @latestly.

