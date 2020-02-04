Isha Ambani Is Slaying the Its-Cool-to-Repeat Vibe by Rehashing Her Abu Jani – Sandeep Khosla Lehenga!

Isha Ambani Piramal in Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla for Armaan Jain - Anissa Malhotra wedding reception (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

We all know for a fact that Isha Ambani is a manor born, a modern-day heiress. While her entitled stature renders her easy to be labeled, Isha Ambani Piramal, director, Reliance Retail and Reliance JIO Infocomm Limited is a far cry from these tags. They say the most beautiful thing that you can wear are a smile and confidence all whilst repeating those gorgeous stashed away designer ensembles! Well, say hello to the newest queen of rehashing, Isha Ambani Piramal. She took her oh-so-expensive creation, an Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla blush pink lehenga for a sassy spin for Armaan Jain - Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception last night. She had first flaunted this ensemble at her cousin Arjun Kothari's wedding festivities back in November 2019.

Celebrity wardrobes are dynamic and as mere mortals, we quite believe that flitting from one stunning designer creation to another on a regular basis, there is no dearth of choices for them. But holding on to those lovely outfits, just like us, Isha Ambani Piramal delighted us with her shenanigans. Recycling clothes is the need of the hour. Here is a closer look at how Isha proved a point in case of celebrities repeating ensembles.

Isha Ambani - Wash, Dry, Fold, Repeat

Styled by Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya, Isha wore a customized and hand-embroidered powder pink floral ghagra featuring crystals, silk threads and sequins. It was paired with a short jacket blouse featuring floral corsages and an organza stole. A diamond choker, wavy hair and subtle glam completed her style.

Isha Ambani Piramal in Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla for Armaan Jain - Anissa Malhotra wedding reception (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Last night saw her give the ghagra a spin but she swapped the diamond jewelry for an emerald toned one with subtle glam and wavy hair completing her style.

Isha Ambani Piramal in Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla for Armaan Jain - Anissa Malhotra wedding reception (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

On the international front, the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton has never shied from repeating her ensembles. Isha Ambani Piramal joins the cool gang and how!