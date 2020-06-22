It’s No Panty Day 2020 today, June 22. The day does not seem to have any underlying philosophy or special cause for the event. But No Panty Day literally only means to give people an excuse go commando, with no regrets. If you are shy about ditching your underwears for a day, just look at these stars who never shy away to go commando. Female celebrities have often had to forgo putting on panties because of the glamorous outfits; they are required to wear for various events. Quite a few of them have graciously opened up about their decisions to let their lady parts be free. On the occasion of No Panty Day 2020, here we pictures of ladies who are not afraid to go commando. From Beyoncé in skin-baring sheer tulle evening gown to Kim Kardashian in a sparkly see-through dress, check out photos of these seven celebrities dazzle in sizzling outfits. Naked Dresses at Met Gala Red Carpet: Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, JLo, Beyonce & Others Who Wore Most-Revealing Outfits at the Met Ball.

The reason we still feel shy about going commando is could be because how we were brought up. While growing up, we are constantly told to wear clean underwear. But we just never realised that it is a regular part of our wardrobe. But for some rebels, they love to free themselves of those unruly silk panties or laced thongs. And they have pulled up those looks quite confidently. ‘Sheer Sneak Peek’ is the latest fashion trend, and the celebrities seems to love the breezy unrestricted feeling down there. Here are pictures of the seven hottest celebs who never shied away from going commando at popular events. Best Of Rihanna From Met Gala: Check Out Some Of Her Outlandishly Gorgeous Looks From The Red Carpet!

Bella Thorne at Fashion Awards 2019 in London

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Favoriteceleb (@favoritecelebs30) on Dec 2, 2019 at 8:01pm PST

Beyoncé in 2015 Met Gala

Beyoncé in Skin-Baring Sheer Tulle Evening Gown Met Gala 2015 (Photo Credits: Getty Image)

Kim Kardashian in Sparkly See-Through White Dress

View this post on Instagram Fittings🧚🏼‍♂️ A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 17, 2018 at 5:40pm PST

Christina Aguilera Celebrating Christmas in Comfort!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Dec 24, 2018 at 3:19pm PST

Kendell Jenner at 2014 MuchMusic Video Awards

Kendell Jenner at 2014 MuchMusic Video Awards (Photo Credits: Getty Image)

Miley Cyrus at 2015 MTV VMAs Red Carpet

Miley Cyrus at 2015 MTV VMAs Red Carpet (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

JLo at Met Gala 2015

Jennifer Lopez at Met Gala 2015 (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

It’s okay if you still lack confidence in going commando, especially when you are stepping out of the house. At the end of the day, going no panty is not nearly as big of a deal as we all think it is. Just like we said, it is just another clothing piece in our wardrobe. So, if you want, you can go commando and enjoy the comfort down there, just like these starts!

