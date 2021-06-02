Jacqueline Fernandez, one of Bollywood's busiest actress currently, took a brief sabbatical before returning with full force. A Sri Lankan beauty, Jackie has come a long way in Bollywood. From an item song in Housefull to becoming its lead in Housefull 2 and 3, she has definitely acquired a place for herself in the industry and strives hard to cement it regularly. Besides being a performer, Jacqueline is also a red carpet diva, wooing us with her one too many choices. Jacqueline Fernandez is All Things Pretty And Charming In Her Traditional Picchika Dress (View Pics).

Jacqueline's personal styling is quite exuberant, much like her persona. Her outfits are vivacious, even crazy and funky at times. She likes delicate detailing and is more into girly designs. With soft colour hues and simpler designs, the Dishoom girl is often successful at winning our hearts. She's definitely among the best-dressed names in Bollywood and seeing her strut in style on the red carpet is like a dream. Let's take some time to appreciate some of her best sartorial attempts. Did You Know Jacqueline Fernandez Once Wanted to Become a Nun?

In Picchika

In Punit Balana

In Marmar Halim

In Nicolas Jebran

In Alina Anwar

In Falguni & Shane Peacock

In Yousef Al Jasmi

Looking at Jacqueline's upcoming filmography, it seems like she'll have busy days ahead. After starring with John Abraham in Attack, she also has Bhoot Police with Saif Alia Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Bachchan Panday with Akshay Kumar. Next in line is Cirkus with Ranveer Singh and of course, Kick 2 with Salman Khan. Now, if this doesn't define a great lineup, we don't know what will.

And while she's busy signing more exciting projects, here's raising a toast to her charming self. Happy Birthday, Jacqueline. Keep slaying.

