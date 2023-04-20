While professionally, Jacqueline Fernandez's movies aren't doing great currently but trust her fashion sense to be on the right track always. This Sri Lankan beauty is a delight when it comes to her sartorial shenanigans. With a strong team of stylists having her back, Jacqueline ensures to deliver some stunning looks on different occasions. While her modern avatars are charming, her traditional, ones in the sarees especially, are equally fabulous. Fashion Faceoff: Kiara Advani or Jacqueline Fernandez, Whose White Ridhima Bhasin Outfit Did You Like More?

Blessed with her tall and lean frame, it becomes easier for Jacqueline to nail her traditional six yards game. From Manish Malhotra to Falguni & Shane Peacock, Fernandez has strutted in style in all their stunning pieces but we have a few of our favourites. In fact, Jacquelie's saree cabinet can be your go-to inspiration for stunning looks to try for your BFF's upcoming wedding. Be it traditional drapes or modern pre-draped ones, she has tried and nailed them all. So, without wasting any more time, let's check out all her gorgeous looks in pretty sarees. Jacqueline Fernandez Birthday Special: Chic and Contemporary, Her Style File is Always Exciting (View Pics).

For the Love of Pastels

Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Yellow Yellow Oh-So-Hot-Fellow

Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Exuding Royalty

Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Like a Dream

Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vision in White

Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Chic Always

Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

