Janhvi Kapoor is back to set the Instagram on fire, this time in her yellow co-ord set. The girl who's currently making headlines for her quirky videos with her gang is back with a bang and she brings tons of glamour with her this time. Kapoor's stylist, Meagan Concessio took to her Instagram account to share pictures in her newest fashion outing and it instantly had our attention. While Janhvi is a big fan of solid colours and loves to style them accordingly, she went the extra mile to prove her love this time. Fashion Faceoff: Janhvi Kapoor in Manish Malhotra or Shraddha Kapoor in Falguni & Shane Peacock - Whose Bridal Avatar Will You Like to Imitate?

Janhvi wore a simple yellow bralette and paired it with a matching skirt and jacket. Her styling was done keeping in mind her amusing and amazing persona. She paired her outfit with golden earrings and matching boots that looked alluring, to say the least. Nude makeup and a messy ponytail completed her look further. For those, who root for the Dhadak actress, she just gave you a new reason to fall for her even more. Janhvi Kapoor Looks Resplendent In Her Pictures from New Magazine Photoshoot.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor's a busy girl these days. She has Bombay Girl, Good Luck Jerry and Dostana 2 in her kitty already and she's also reading other scripts and some new announcements can be expected from her side very soon.

