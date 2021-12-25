Jay Bhanushali who made his television debut in a supporting role with Kasautii Zindangii Kay is one of the most loved actors. He got his breakthrough with the show Kayamath in which he had played the character Neev Shergill. The handsome hunk has appeared in numerous TV shows, reality contests and also served as a presenter for dance shows. Jay, who has turned a year older today, is indeed one of the most sought after actors. Not just that, many just can’t stop going gaga over his wardrobe. Casual and Fuss-Free, Jay Bhanushali's Style Quotient is Super Impressive!

Jay Bhanushali’s Instagram feed is not just about his adorable family life and good times with his loved ones. The actor has served some dapper looks and men can indeed take style cues from the actor. From sporting well-tailored suits to bandhgala suits, Jay’s fashion choices is trendy and fuss-free. In fact, men can take these ideas and opt for such attires for this wedding season. The actor has always loved to keep his style game simple and stylish. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a cool at some of his cool fashion statements that are perfect for pre-wedding festivities and of course on the wedding day too.

Isn’t his style game pretty cool? We wish Jay Bhanushali a very happy birthday and a wonderful year ahead with his loved ones.

