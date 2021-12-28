Mrunal Thakur is actively promoting her new release, Jersey, these days. The TV actress who marked her big leap into Bollywood with an international project, Love Sonia has slowly but successfully established her base in the glamour industry. Mrunal's a talented actress and we have admired her right from her Kumkum Bhagya days. But besides sharpening her acting skills, the actress has also effectively worked on her amping up her wardrobe, one outfit at a time.

Mrunal likes to keep it simple but edgy at the same time. Especially for Jersey, the girl is busy picking all the right costumes that aren't flattering but look gorgeous on her. From bodycon dresses to denim-on-denim look, Thakur has kept her closet filled with basic styles that look enchanting nonetheless. She recently stepped out wearing a green corset dress from the house of Virshete. She paired her outfit with black strappy heels from the house of Christian Louboutin and looked alluring in it. The zipper detailing on the front of her dress added an extra wow element to it. For her makeup, she kept it subtle with contoured cheeks, nude lips and light eye makeup.

Mrunal Thakur for Jersey Promotions

Mrunal Thakur (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mrunal Thakur's stunning choices have often won our hearts and they never looked boring at any point. Of course, her outfits aren't dramatic but they leave an impression on your mind and you end up falling for them. While her style file has been charming so far, we can't wait to see what's lying ahead of us in the future.

