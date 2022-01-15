Singham actress Kajal Aggarwal recently took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her newest fashion outing. The actress was busy sending festive wishes to all her fans, followers and admirers. "May this Makar Sankranti / Magh Bihu / Lohri/ Pongal/ Uttarayan fill your life with joy, happiness, love and good health. Wishing you and your family Happy festivities," she captioned while sharing pictures in her newest #ootd. Kajal's ethnic attire had instantly grabbed our attention and for all the right reasons. Yo or Hell No? Kajal Aggarwal's Simple Traditional Suit by Anita Dongre.

Kajal chose a stunning ethnic piece from the house of Manish Malhotra. It was a brown colour embellished kurta paired with turquoise coloured pants and a matching dupatta. Aggarwal further accessorised her look with a choker necklace and kolhapuri chappals to go with. Blushed cheeks, well-defined brows, curled eyelashes and soft pink lips completed her look further. Coming to her hairdo, she kept it simple and left it open. Kajal Aggarwal Birthday: 5 Blockbusters Of This South Beauty That Are A Must Watch!

Kajal Aggarwal in Manish Malhotra

Kajal's pregnancy glow was very evident in these pictures. The actress is expecting her first child with hubby Gautam Kitchlu and it was only recently that they announce the big news. While the actress is expected to go on maternity leave, she has a few commitments to wrap up before she goes on a break. Here's extending her all the warm wishes and congratulations.

