Few more hours until Kajal Aggarwal can enjoy her single status. The actress is tying the knot with beau Gautam Kitchlu at Taj Colaba today evening and preparation for which started days in advance. Kajal's wedding ceremony will be a rather intimate affair with only close friends and family members in attendance. While her pre-wedding avatars were all charming, Kajal recently shared a glimpse of her bridal look and we are mesmerised. It's gorgeous beyond words. Kajal Aggarwal's a Charming Bride-to-Be, Actress' Pictures from Haldi Ceremony Go Viral.

"Calm before the storm," she captioned while sharing a picture of her bridal avatar. We can see her elegant lehenga in the backdrop while she's decked up as a traditional Indian bride. The black and white picture is enhancing the overall get up and we're excited to see her bridal trousseau. Will Kajal be a typical bride and wear red or will she pick something unconventional? Only time will tell and until then let's keep admiring her monochrome still. Bride-to-Be Kajal Aggarwal Shares a Happy Pic From Her Mehendi Ceremony, Looks Stunning in a Desi Outfit!

Check Out Kajal Aggarwal's Bridal Avatar

View this post on Instagram Calm before the storm 🤍#kajgautkitched A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Oct 30, 2020 at 2:59am PDT

From wearing green on her Mehendi ceremony to yellow for Haldi, Kajal's wedding wardrobe has been predictable so far. Her charming pictures from different ceremonies have certainly wowed our hearts and gotten us excited for her special day. Stay tuned to this space as we'll return with her first pictures as a bride.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2020 05:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).