One of Bollywood's most talented actresses, Kajol, celebrates her birthday on August 5. A talented performer and an acting maverick, Kajol has come a long way since her initial days in the industry. Besides ruling the industry for the longest time, Kajol has also witnessed a drastic transformation when it comes to her sartorial sense. The Fanaa actress has definitely evolved with time and the way she carries herself today is at par with her younger contemporaries. Kajol Shares a Selfie Flaunting Her Unibrow and We Are Instantly Reminded of DDLJ's Simran (View Pic).

While she continues to boggle our minds with her signature styles, she particularly excels in nailing traditional six yards. Of course, we aren't talking about your typical sarees but something that even resonates with her Gen Z fans. Kajol's ethnic wardrobe is filled with some stunning pieces that we personally like to ogle at every now and then. She loves colours and has a certain penchant for prints and that probably makes it so worthwhile. For someone who has been following her fashion for the longest time, we know she has a great sense of styling and it's time you have a look at it too. Oscars Committee: Kajol, Suriya, Reema Kagti Among 397 Invitees Get Invited To Become Members Of The Academy.

A Rich and Heavy Look

Kajol (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Black & White Never Disappoints

Kajol (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ravishing in Red

Kajol (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Yellow Yellow, Oh-So Charming Fellow!

Kajol (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pinkiliocious!

Kajol (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Extremely Elegant

Kajol (Photo Credits: Instagram)

When in Doubt, Wear Green!

Kajol (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Kajol!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2022 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).