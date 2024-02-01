The shaadi season may or may not be over but it's always a good thought to go on a shopping spree. This time we are suggesting some stunning red sarees that you can flaunt on different occasions. Now we all get one too many wedding invites and not every attendance demands you to dress up in lehenga cholis! You can ditch your pretty lehengas and pick some beautiful sarees on a few of these occasions. Red, especially, as a colour is wedding appropriate and a red saree is a must in every girl's wardrobe. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone, Whose Colourful Sabyasachi Saree Did You Like?

Just recently we had Kareena Kapoor Khan throwing a fashionable punch at the Filmfare Awards held in Gujarat. Before that, Katrina Kaif held a beacon for red lovers since she preferred all her attire in red and was kinda obsessed with them. Now over these past few years, we have narrowed down a few red saree looks that we are utterly in love with. From Janhvi Kapoor to Tamannaah and Alia Bhatt of course, our list is pretty wide and probably has all your favourite names. So, without taking any more time, let's check out a few stunning red sarees that are worth all your penny! Vidya Balan, Kajol & Other B-town Beauties Have a Thing For Checkered Sarees!

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tamannaah

Tamannaah (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

