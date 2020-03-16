Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Living a Life Beyond Your Wildest Dreams, Her Wordy Tee Shirt Certainly Says So!

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Amiri wordy tee (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She goes on to prove why style is primarily a matter of instinct! Hence, Kareena Kapoor Khan never misses an opportunity to school us on all the finer nuances of her instinctual style wigg every appearance. Social distancing had us holed up at home and gazing at her casual and chic style from the weekend. Kareena's versatile fashion arsenal is because of her tryst with varied stylists. Furthermore, her flawless beauty game raises the stakes endlessly. Out and about, Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out with son Taimur and hubby Saif Ali Khan. Flaunting a wordy tee with pants and heels, Bebo's chic vibe was an instant charmer. A no-nonsense top bun coupled with bold red lips and sunnies completed her vibe. The tee that probably resonates with her glorious life, a subtle art that she has mastered of having it all was all that we could keep marveling at and its befitting muse!

It would be safe to assume that Kareena certainly has a penchant to spruce up the dullest of style vines with her unabashed sass and nonchalance. Here is a closer look at Kareena's style. The Cost of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Floral Hoodie Straight From Swiss Alps Can Buy You an iPhone 11 Pro.

Kareena Kapoor Khan - Slogan Tees

The black tee from Amiri worth USD 300 (approximately Rs. 22,279 was paired up with loose fit high waist white denim and brown-toned block heels. A crisp top bun, sunnies and bold red lips completed her look. Kareena Kapoor Khan Pairs a Striped Tee With Tangerine Trousers That Makes It a Perfect Summer Outfit!

On the professional front, Kareena was seen as Deepti Batra in Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh and in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan and in the official remake of Forest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.