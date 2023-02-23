Denim skirts will never be a fad! They were trendy then and will continue to be trendy now and forever. Whether they are mini skirts or midi lengths, denim skirts look chic on any girl and there are so many different ways to style them, right? Pair them with a simple t-shirt or a crop top or even a denim tunic, these skirts don't disappoint and gel well with any design. This probably explains why our Bollywood beauties are so obsessed with this simple silhouette. Shehzada Promotions: Kriti Sanon's Style File for the Movie Left Us Awestruck!

From Kareena Kapoor Khan who picked a denim-on-denim trend to Kriti Sanon who went all blingy with her typical denim skirt, the options to style are so many. And with the summer season soon approaching, one may think about ditching these fabrics. But hey, since these are mini and midi skirts all around, we suggest you have at least one of them in your wardrobe. Pair it with a tank top or a simple tunic and you're all set to slay. And to help you make the right decision, we have curated a list of some of the best denim skirt designs available on the block. So, go ahead and have a look. 5 Outfits To Steal from Pooja Hegde's Wardrobe For Your Date Night!

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, whose look in the denim skirt did you like the most? Drop your views on Twitter @latestly.

