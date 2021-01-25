Kareena Kapoor Khan is intent on updating her previously brilliant maternity fashion arsenal with a series of comfort wear as chic street styles. She had taken to flaunting a handblock printed set featuring a short top and comfortable pants with heels. This time around, she paired a yellow co-ord set with a pair of gold toned Kolhapuris. Helmed as Bollywood's Glam Goddess, the glowing mommy-to-be for the second time is perennially sensual but sensational, striking but stunning and resplendent but ravishing taming these attributes with every appearance. Keeping up the temperament of glamorizing even the simplest of the look, Kareena has been ticking off a series of uncharted agendas like fashioning the baby bump, championing the cause of working mothers and being the numero uno diva with her sartorial shenanigans.

We love how celebrity styles these days are a heady mix of affordable and high fashion ensembles. Here's a closer look at Kareena's chic style. Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan Ring in Christmas With a Lavish Dinner Attended by Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Others.

Kareena Kapoor Khan - Comfort Chic

A Zara yellow hand block printed set worth Rs.3,000 was paired off with a pair of gold toned Kolhapuris, a top bun and subtle makeup. Kareena Kapoor Khan Announces Her New Book – Pregnancy Bible for All Moms-to-Be.

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

On the professional front, Kareena was seen as Deepti Batra in Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh and in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. She will be seen in the official remake of Forest Gump titled Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

