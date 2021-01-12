Pantsuits drip unabashed sass and are minimal chic. Achieving a sartorial perfection with pantsuits isn't everyone's cup of tea especially with a myriad of styles like pastel hues, florals, soothing whites, nudes and bright reds to choose from. Exploring a contemporary take on power dressing was Karishma Tanna. Choosing a striped pantsuit with textured hair and subtle glam, Karishma impressed. We love how Karishma, a perennial stunner unfailingly notches up the ante with a brilliant style and beauty game in tow. Her usual style accomplice are ethnic ensembles, neo-ethnic ensembles and modern styles.

Karishma Tanna enjoys a whopping following of 5.5 million on Instagram sharing her musings on pet Koko, fashion, fitness, food and all that's delightful. Here is a closer look at Karishma's sassy pantsuit moment. Karishma Tanna Is Incredible in Indigo, Her Saree Vibe Is Unmissably Chic!

Karishma Tanna - Pantsuit Chic

Karishma wore a striped pantsuit from The Mirror Store with textured wavy hair, nude glam, a dainty choker and white kicks. Karishma Tanna Has That Classy Chic and Timelessly Elegant Pink Mood Going On!

Karisma Tanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Karishma was last seen in Sanju (2018). She is a contestant on the tenth season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Darr Lega Class Aur Dega Trass, an Indian reality and stunt television series which was shot in August 2019 and premiered on 22 February 2020, on Colors TV.

