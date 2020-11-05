It's the festival season, folks! The age-old festival of Karva Chauth is here. Celebrated by Hindu women from North India who fast from sunrise to moonrise for the safety and longevity of their husbands, this festival has assumed global prominence. Traditions, celebrations, bonhomie, fashion extravagance is how the contemporary Karva Chauth festivities are. Laced with Mehendi application, folk music, and the pious Karva Chauth puja, this festivity is intricately detailed and fun-filled. Syncing with this is a proclivity for contemporary ensembles now. Traditionally, red rules the roost as the deep rich hue that symbolises love, commitment, strength and bravery resonate magnificently for married women. But the fashion narrative of Karva Chauth is fast changing with a preference for hues like pink, blue, orange, neon and yellow. Celebrity inspired styles with their carefully curated vibes give us an ample peek into the finer nuances of styling these hues for the Karva Chauth festivities.

Not just the contemporary Indian woman who may be a new bride but also the older generation is dipping their toes into the cool varied hued waters of non-red ethnic outfits. For the minimalist lovers, there is a slew of styles to steal this festive season. Minimalist traditional chicness is how most women prefer their festive styles to be.

Experimenting additionally with makeup, hair, accessories and draping, Karva Chauth with its fabulous mood of keeping calm, fast and looking fabulous is infectious. Here's a closer look at the celebrity styles to bookmark this year.

Pink

Kiara draped an Akanksha Gajria lavender and pink tie and dye sequined saree with a choker, wavy hair and subtle makeup.

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Blue

Kajol draped a cotton silk chanderi saree from Torani with a matching sleeveless deep blue-toned blouse. A choker from Ritika Sachdeva and a bracelet from Curio Cottage perfected the vibe. A chic low-back hairdo and minimal makeup completed her vibe.

Kajol Devgan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Orange

Hina stunned in an orange pleated lehenga by Smitasha with jewellery by Kohar and Astha Jagwani. Sleek hair and glossy glam accompanied.

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Neon

It was an Anarkali from Nikasha with earrings from Amrapali, complemented with wavy hair and subtle glam.

Aditi Rao Hydari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Yellow

A Raw Mango saree was complemented with a full-sleeved, striped blouse, jhumkis, gajra adorned low bun and subtle glam.

Kajol (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The festival of Karva Chauth is one of the liveliest ones in Indian culture. Little details like make it a fun-filled day for women, despite them staying off food and water. One of the most adorable rituals is the chand-puja, creating moments that strengthen the eternal bond of love between partners. With all of these beautiful rituals, Karva Chauth is a day to rejoice. We’ve put these five looks together to make the Karva Chauth 2020 day more beautiful and picturesque. So start planning your wardrobe and turn up as the best-dressed lady for the occasion!

