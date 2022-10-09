Thanks to Bollywood, we all are aware of Karwa Chauth! While most of us don't observe a fast on this day, we know what it is and how is it celebrated. The festival holds prominence in the Northern part of India. On this day, married women observe a day-long fast for the prosperity and well-being of their husbands. Traditionally, one is expected to wear red coloured outfits on this day and deck up in style for the rituals. Having said that, it is not mandatory and you can pick any colour attire to wear on this day. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Tamannaah, Who Pulled Off This Pastel Coloured Set Better?

However, if you are inclined towards wearing red and are looking out for the right outfits, we can help you out. This year, take some style cues from our Bollywood beauties and nail this colour of love in style! From red sarees to traditional suits, the silhouettes may vary but the colour and its essence can stay the same. Right from the Gen Z brigade like Ananya Panday to B-town seniors like Katrina Kaif, these ladies are here to help you pick the right red outfit for the Karwa Chauth celebration. So, go ahead and start bookmarking these looks already! Kriti Sanon, Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Other B-town Ladies Who Nailed the Black & White Look (View Pics).

Athiya Shetty's Traditional Red Suit

Athiya Shetty (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ananya Panday Keeping it Minimal in Red

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif's Pre-Draped Saree

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan's Peplum Kurta With Churidaar

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tara Sutaria's Lehenga Choli

Tara Sutaria (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt's Sharara

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Traditional Suit

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Karwa Chauth!

