As Karwa Chauth is around the corner and it is time to witness woman, dressed in a glittering red outfit holding a chhanni (sieve) in her hand, facing her husband. Ladies, you may even have spent days planning out your Karwa Chauth outfit and makeup look. If you are still wondering what to wear, then fret not. Look at Bollywood celeb-inspired stunning red ethnic outfits. Karwa Chauth Sargi Thali Items: Know Meaning and Significance of Sargi Before Observing Karva Chauth Vrat 2023.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina looked ethereal in the silk georgette saree with gara embroidery detailing in floral patterns. She paired it with a v-neck matching blouse with sheer sleeves. For the glam, she opted for minimal makeup and a green round bindi. Her wavy hair definitely accentuated her ethnic look.

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor

You can go for a beautiful red anarkali suit. Her outfit includes golden zari embroidered work. Just like Sonam Kapoor, you can wear red lipstick and kohl eyeliner look.

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kajol

Red is the colour that proves miracles can happen in a wardrobe! Truly said by Kajol. She looked ethereal in a red saree that she paired with a printed full-sleeved blouse. Kajol opted for minimal makeup and accessorized to slay this look.

Kajol (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria’s red and golden Banarsi saree. The actress chose to pair her ensemble with a matching sleeveless strapless blouse, which added a modern touch. She pulled her hair back in the bun to let her outfit talk. For glam, she went for a minimal makeup look and opted for golden traditional statement jewellery. statement earrings. If you like to experiment, then you can go for this on Karwa Chauth.

Tara Sutaria (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

You can try a red Indo-western outfit. A sleeveless embroidered crop top paired with dhoti-styled bottom and a matching red long shrug. Shilpa styled her hair in soft curls and carried a dewy makeup look.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Wishing you a very Happy Karwa Chauth 2023!