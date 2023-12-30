Laddoo peela or not? Remember this debate when Diana Penty stepped out wearing a beautiful yellow saree for Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash? The term laddoo peela was coined by the famous Diet Sabya and for it was a fair question, honestly. Of late, yellow has become extremely popular with our beloved celebs. From Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ananya Panday, B-town ladies are swooning over this new hot shade and for all the right reasons. So, with wedding season now approaching, we bet you would go hunting for the perfect 'haldi' outfit. Keeping the same query in mind, we have curated this new list of yellow sarees that you can wear on the occasion. Sushmita Sen Birthday: Love Sarees? Then Check Out the 'Aarya' Actress' Stunning Styles!

Recently Alia Bhatt stepped out looking like the perfect bridesmaid in her yellow saree at her BFF's wedding festivities. That probably prompted us to check out other times when our Bollywood beauties sizzled in different shades of yellow. We remember Kareena Kapoor Khan making one such impact on our minds with her beautiful six yards of yellow elegance. Then, of course, we had Ananya Panday looking like a million bucks and Diana Penty stole our hearts with her choice of yellow sartorial choice. Now, we have attempted to put all these different names together and curate a list that will inspire you to go on the yellow shopping haul. So, without taking any more time, let's get started, shall we? Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt's Solid Sarees To Bookmark For Your Wardrobe.

Radhika Madan

Alia Bhatt

Janhvi Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Ananya Panday

Katrina Kaif

Kiara Advani

Diana Penty

So, whose yellow saree did you like the most?

