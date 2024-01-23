Remember how we pointed out Deepika Padukone's obsession with full-sleeve blouses? Well, turns out she is not alone! Her colleague, Katrina Kaif has her own set of favourites. The only difference is the silhouette. While Padukone loves complimenting her sarees with full-sleeve blouses, Kaif likes her lehengas paired with solid-coloured blouses and guess what? Yup, full sleeves again! Just recently, we saw Katrina arriving at Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan's reception party wearing one of her recent favourites and that inspired us to check out a few of her past appearances. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif, Whose Floral Print Saree Did You Like More?

Katrina Kaif sure loves her Sabyasachi lehengas which are slightly earthy in shades and usually have solid-coloured blouses. These full-sleeve blouses perfectly accentuate the heavily embroidered lehengas and look like a million dollars on our dearest Katrina. The Tiger 3 beauty also prefers subtle makeup, loose straight hair and minimal accessories to complete her look, which is a staple! With barely any modifications here and there, Kaif's look is usually by the books and she rarely prefers changing any aspect of it. To help you understand, we have curated a list of some of her looks that are different but still look the same! So, let's check them out! Fashion Faceoff: Kareena Kapoor Khan or Katrina Kaif, Whose Red Saree Did You Like?

Katrina Kaif Has a Pattern When it Comes to Her Lehenga Choli

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She Likes to Pair Her Printed Lehengas With Solid Colour Cholis

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

And Of Course, the Sleeves Have to Be Full Length

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She's Obsessed With This Design

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Honestly, We're Too!

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, now do you understand our point? Yes or yes?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 23, 2024 07:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).