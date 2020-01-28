Katrina Kaif Opts For a Retro Look With Monochrome Knotted Top and Mini Faux Leather Skirt and We Are Sold!

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

The Barbie doll of Bollywood, Katrina Kaif is here! The actress was recently spotted at the PVR Juhu in a sexy retro styled outfit. But then when doesn't she look hot really? So, coming back to the point, she took the fashion game a notch higher with this! She wore a black and white polka-dotted knotted top paired with a mini faux leather skirt in an ochre yellow shade. Vicky Kaushal Dating Katrina Kaif? Here's What a Friend has to Say about their New Relationship.

It is indeed a fresh look in the sea of denim and pastels all over! She enhanced this look with hoops that are totally a part of a traditional retro look in our country. She paired this with gold strappy heels. She opted for a nude makeup look and wavy tresses. Check out the pictures below.

On the work front, she will be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi. She will be collaborating with the action pro director Rohit Shetty for the first time. She is also reportedly playing a cop in some Korean movie remake. Coming back to this snap gallery, we totally root for this style to make a grand entry in the new decade. Kat has proved that it will make a great OOTD for casual outings while roaming around the city!