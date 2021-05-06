Kendall Jenner is one of the most stylish women ever to walk on the face of the earth. The 25-year-old supermodel never fails to impress both fans and detractors with her sartorial choices. She might have come into the limelight courtesy her participation in the family reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but she made it big in the modelling world with her talent and hard work.

Kendall is one of the most sought-after models. She has become a fashion star and has featured in several international fashion magazine covers throughout her career. Recently, Kendall Jenner graced not one but three covers for Vogue Hong Kong's Art of Fashion issue. In the cover shot, the supermodel looks ultra-chic in a white Chanel top and is seen flaunting her blunt fringe, styled by Patti Wilson and photographed by Zoey Grossman.

The art-centric theme of Vogue Hong Kong’s latest May issue has been perfectly executed by the team of three, Kendall, Patti, and Zoey. The exclusive cover for Vogue Hong Kong was inspired by art and was shot in Los Angeles. In the cover photo, Kendall is seen wearing monogram bracelets by French Fashion House. For another cover, Kendall has donned a glittery Chanel jumpsuit. And to give her a much edgy look, stylist Patty Wilson has accessorised Jenner with a wristlet of Chanel's signature quilted bag and giant hoop earrings. Makeup artist Mary Phillips gave her a dewy look while hairstylist Evanie Frausto gave her a simple-yet-classy look by tying her tresses neatly with a center part.

Kendall Jenner on Vogue Hong Kong Magazine Covers

Kendall has also taken to her official Instagram handle to share a few breathtaking pictures of her recent Vogue Hong Kong photoshoot. In the other pictures, she is looking bold-yet-artistic. And apart from Chanel, she has also donned brands like Noir Kei Ninomiya, Dior, Mikhael Kale, Charles de Vilmorin, Area, Maison Soksi, Paco Rabanne among others.

Check Out Inside Shots From The Glam Photoshoot

Keep Swiping Right to Be Left Amazed by This Jenner Powerhouse

According to Daily Mail UK, online Vogue Hong Kong has praised Jenner and the creative team for beautifully executing the ‘art’ theme. “The three spectacular and contemporary covers pay homage to the creative wonders of the art world,” they added. Apart from Vogue Hong Kong’s May issue cover, Kendall is also in the news for quite some time for her romance with NBA star Devin Booker.

