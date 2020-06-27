Being a Kardashian has its own pros and cons. While you get to be a part of something as exciting as 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', you are also expected to 'keep up with your siblings' - the ones who are equally famous and beloved public figures. However, when it comes to Khloe, she's least bothered about how Kim Kardashian is flaunting her assets or how Kylie Jenner is striving to top the Forbes List of Highest-Paid celebrities. Khloe prefers living in her la la land but believes in making some stunning appearances. Khloe Kardashian Strikes a Booty Popping Pose for Kourtney Kardashian’s Brand ‘Poosh’.

Khloe's red carpet, like all Kardashians, is all about being bold. But this doesn't mean she's simply following their footsteps. Her obsession for daring outfits is natural and she inadvertently gets inclined towards anything that's audacious enough. From plunging necklines to high slits, Khloe's fearless attempts have often swooned us over and there were times when she has managed to impress the harshest of fashion buffs. As the reality TV star gets ready to celebrate her big day, here's reminiscing a few of her most stunning red carpet appearances. Have a look. Khloe Kardashian Goes to Prom With a Fan and the Pictures are Too Cute to Miss!

Khloe Casting a Black Spell on all the Onlookers

Khloe Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Khloe Kardashian Nailing Her Snake Print Outfit

Khloe Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Khloe Kardashian Channeling Her Inner Seductress

Khloe Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sheer Magic, Ain't She?

Khloe Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Anyone Casting For a Voluptuous Catwoman?

Khloe Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Now, That's What We Call Red Hot

Khloe Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Khloe's Obsession for Thigh-High Slits Continues

Khloe Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Khloe's hourglass figure has always been a hot topic of discussion and the conversation further gets interesting when she decides to flaunt it in her classic style statements. The fashion IT girl who prefers taking a back seat when it comes to bagging attention from paparazzi is equally a diva and it's time we start praising her. While we'll keep following her fashion footsteps, here's raising a toast on her special day! Happy Birthday, Khloe, keep slaying.

