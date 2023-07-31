Bollywood's current favourite, Kiara Advani celebrates her birthday on July 31. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress who's juggling between her multiple shooting commitments these days is certainly the most sought-after name. Besides registering back-to-back hits under her name, Advani is also establishing her base as a fashionista in the industry. Her stunning avatars have made our eyeballs pop out and it's only wise that we would sing in her praises on her special day. She recently walked the ramp for designer duo Falguni & Shane Peacock and we must say, the critics were visibly impressed. Fashion Faceoff: Kiara Advani or Kriti Sanon, Whose Pristine White Outfit Did You Like More?

Kiara's fashion looks have inspired us to try out different styles, especially the ones with the capes. From a bright-coloured jumpsuit to something ethnic that's heavily embellished, Kiara has a cabinet dedicated to different styles. A SoBo girl at heart, her personal sense of styling is all about comfy attires with the prettiest bags available. We have seen her slay multiple times and we have bookmarked some of our favourite looks. Yes, yes don't worry. We'll be sharing them with y'all. After all, she deserves all your attention, right? Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Kiara Advani, Whose Purple Pantsuit Looks More Powerful?

On that note, let's check out some of her best looks to date, shall we?

Prettiest Bridesmaid

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Glam Girl

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pretty in Pink

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Supremely Chic

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Preety Looking Pretty

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Like a Ray of Sunshine

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

LWD... Little White Dress

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Kiara Advani!

