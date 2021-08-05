Kiara Advani is on a roll! No, we don't mean career-wise but also with her sartorial choices for Shershaah promotions. Her outings have all been so far so good and we can only expect her to raise the bar in the coming days. Styled by Eka Lakhani, Advani is on a spree to look her best and we are loving their new collaboration. While the trailer of Shershaah has earned some praises from critics and audiences alike, we are particularly fond of her promotional style file. Kiara Advani Birthday: Her Fashion Choices Have Always Been Like 'Good News' To Us (View Pics).

After a tangerine pantsuit and later a simple, green saree by Torani, Kiara picked a stunning blazer dress as her next choice. She paired her rust coloured dress with strappy heels and it was a good combination to look at. Blushed cheeks, pink lips, dark black brows and curled eyelashes complemented her look further. She further accessorised her look with chunky gold jewellery and hair tied in a messy ponytail. Overall, it was a fabulous attempt and one that had no flaws whatsoever. Kiara Advani is a Vision in White In her Elegant Ralph Lauren Gown (View Pics).

Kiara Advani for Shershaah Promotions

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Post the release of Shershaah, Kiara has a horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and later a family entertainer, Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan. She also has Shankar's next untitled project with Ram Charan. With such amazing projects already under her belt, we bet the girl has an exciting year lined up ahead.

