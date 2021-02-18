Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has covered herself with just peonies for her latest picture post on social media. In an Instagram picture Kim posted on Wednesday evening, she is covered with pink peonies, and she shared a "powerful" message in the caption. Kim Kardashian West on Vogue India Cover: Smoking Hot Pictures From Magazine Photo Shoot.

The star is also seen flaunting her iconic contoured face with smokey eyes and dark lips. Alongside the image, which currently has 1.5 million likes, she wrote: "Flower Power". Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner Call out Beauty Guru for His 'TikTok Scam' After His Prank Videos Go Wrong! Here Are All The Stars Who Fell For The Fun Challenge.

Check Out Kim Kardashian's Post Below:

Check Another Post By Kim Kardashian Below:

The personality recently declared that she is "really shy", with a photograph flaunting tiny waist in a golden beige bikini. She shielded her face partially, to stop a photographer from clicking the photo.

