Kareena Kapoor Khan is a frequent celebrity to grace Karan Johar's popular talk show, Koffee With Karan. The show has returned with its eighth season and yes, the invitation has been extended to Bebo. She'll be joining her sister-in-law, Alia Bhatt in episode two of this new season and her appearance has only prompted us to rewind the time and reminisce about her previous outings. Every Alia Bhatt Outfit for Koffee With Karan Over the Years: View Pics of Bollywood Actress From Each Season She Made Stylish Appearance In!

Kareena's style evolution on KWK should be a topic of discussion. From picking those hot pink midi dresses to flaunting her baby bump and going all formal chic in her all-black suit, Kareena's style statements have always grabbed enough eyeballs to start a discussion. Bebo has truly transferred into a fashionista since her initial days in the industry and so has her style journey. From a carefree girl in her late 20s to a mother in her late 30s, Kareena has aptly transformed her wardrobe to match her different roles in reel as well as real life. Koffee With Karan Season 8 Promo: Kareena Kapoor Khan Hilariously Suggests Alia Bhatt To Have Another Child After Daughter Raha - Here's Why

Before Bebo gets ready to grace the couch in season 8, let's grab this opportunity and remember all her different looks from the past seasons.

Season 1, 2004

Kareena Kapoor Khan with Rani Mukerji (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Season 2, 2007

Kareena Kapoor Khan with Shahid Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Season 3, 2010

Kareena Kapoor Khan with Saif Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Season 4, 2013

Kareena Kapoor Khan with Ranbir Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Season 5, 2016

Kareena Kapoor Khan with Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Season 6, 2018

Kareena Kapoor Khan with Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Season 7, 2022

Kareena Kapoor Khan with Aamir Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Season 8, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Which of her different looks is your favourite?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2023 12:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).