Kriti Sanon is gearing up for the release of her next 'impossible love story', Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with Shahid Kapoor. The makers released the movie's first song, a dance number which is already going viral on social media. While we wait for Sanon to win our hearts with her genuine performance once again, let's also take a moment to appreciate the way she presents herself at different Tinsel Town events. From attending reception parties to movie promotions, we can vouch for Kriti's ethnic wardrobe that's filled with some remarkable pieces. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Kriti Sanon, Whose White Ruffle Saree Did You Like?

Now if you are a bridesmaid waiting for your sister or BFF's upcoming wedding, we suggest you take some inspiration from Kriti Sanon's fabulous wardrobe. The Heropanti actress has donned some stunning lehenga choli designs that you can flaunt at different wedding festivities. From going subtle with pastel hues to rocking shades like emerald green and royal blue, Kriti's wardrobe is filled with all the right and pretty pieces that you can think of. All you need to do it check out her collection and pick the designs that will flatter you the most. To help solve your concerns further, we have narrowed down a few of our personal favourite looks that we bet will win you over. So without wasting any more time, let's get started with it, shall we? Fashion Faceoff: Kriti Sanon or Shraddha Kapoor - Who Nailed this Tarun Tahiliani Design Better?

For the Mehendi Rituals

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For Cocktail Party!

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For Wedding Reception Look

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For Vibrant Haldi Look

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Classic Attire for Roka Ceremony

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For the Engagement Bash

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

And Finally... For the Wedding Day

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, which of her lehenga choli designs did you like the most?

