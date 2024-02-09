Kriti Sanon's recent release, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is getting her some rave reviews. The actress plays a robot in the movie but her chemistry with co-star, Shahid Kapoor is palpable. While the trailer itself received good reactions from viewers, the movie, a Valentine's Day release is expected to perform well at the box office. Shahid and Kriti had a busy schedule promoting their new release in different states and Sanon's wardrobe for the same was a glamorous affair. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Movie Review: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's 'Chemistry' Is Reduced To Mere 'Coding'! (LatestLY Exclusive!).

Styled by her favourite stylist, Sukriti Grover, Kriti delivered some amazing looks in a span of a few days. From velvet to denim, Sanon picked a variety of fabrics to slay in and she did one hell of a job. The Raabta actress preferred slaying in dresses the most and that explains why she picked that silhouette more than anything else. With subtle makeup and stunning outfits, she kept her look simple but oh-so-glamorous. Kriti's wardrobe was eye-pleasing and her stylist should be applauded for giving her so many looks to sizzle in. To elaborate more on her style file, let's check out her different looks for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya promotions, shall we? Mira Rajput Praises Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Calls Hubby Shahid Kapoor ‘The OG Lover Boy’.

In Herve Leger

In Marques Almeida

In Magda Butrym

In Michael Kors

In Michael Kors

In Arpita Mehta

In Burberry

In Frame

In Anteprima

In Gucci

In Magda Butrym

In Gauge 81

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya released in theatres across you on February 9, 2024!

