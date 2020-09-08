Kylie Jenner's back to wooing your hearts with her red hot appearances. The makeup mogul who took a brief pause from her social media engagements and was probably busy receiving one too many compliments for her new summer sailor range of cosmetics is back with her oh-so-hot uploads. Jenner girl posed against a huge SUV but whoever sees the car when you have someone as hot as Kylie posing against it? These new pictures are certainly making us drool and we can go about it all day. Kylie Jenner Birthday Special: When it Comes to Her, Bold is the New Beautiful (View Pics).

Kylie's simple black crop top paired with red faux leather pants is serving all the right fashion goals. Yes, her styling did remind us of Disha Patani's sporty looks and we personally believe she nails them like no one else. While Jenner's not essentially an 'abs' fanatic, we can't wait but admire her svelte figure that would put any model to shame. Kylie further paired her look with red shoes and loose hair to keep her styling utmost basic but charming. Yo or Hell No? Kylie Jenner in Black Balmain Sequined Short Dress.

Check Out Kylie Jenner's New Pics

Kylie Jenner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kylie Jenner's lavish lifestyle is envious. The reality TV star who's now the highest-paid celebrity according to Forbes data loves indulging herself in luxuries like no one else. From having a designer closet for her baby girl to her frequent international holidays and trips, Kylie lives her life King size and she has all the reasons to.

