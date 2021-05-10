Kylie Jenner is living the life that we can dream of. She's busy co-parenting her daughter, Stormi with Travis Scott while also pampering her with lavish gifts and taking some trips all around the world. Kylie's bold sense of styling has inspired her fan base and her king-size life is only going to get grander with time. While we admire Kardashians and the way they take Hollywood by storm, Kylie, in particular, has our eyes. Kylie Jenner Dresses Stormi As Her Mini Self With Her With Outfit Inspired by Her Lilac Versace Dress at the Met Gala 2019.

We love her quirky sense of style and the way she picks the most amusing accessories with the most stylish of attires. Recently, the makeup mogul was spotted in her green printed co-ord set for an evening outing. While the outfit looked fun, it was her cute mini handbag that had our attention. With her long wavy hair left loose, Kylie was certainly in a happy mood and wanted to flaunt some of the best pieces from her wardrobe. We also loved her matching heels that gelled perfectly with her outfit. Kylie Jenner Gives a 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Reference As She Drops Some New Sexy Pictures (View Pics).

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kylie topped the Forbes' list of highest-paid celebrities last year and going by the recent turn of events, we bet she's all determined to retain her title once again.

