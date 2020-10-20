The fashion extravaganza Lakme Fashion Week 2020 is here! This year due to the coronavirus, things are different, and it is going to be a virtual event of many days. The fashion week was opened online by none other than the ace designer Manish Malhotra. He introduced his brand new collection termed as Ruhaaniyat and boy the couture looks royal to another level. Adding to this, it is Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan who joined hands with Manish as the face of the brand. The actor was seen in a Mughal inspired sherwani with intricate details all over it. Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Kartik Aaryan To Walk For Manish Malhotra And Mijwan Welfare Society For The Opening Show Today (Watch Video).

Elaborating on his look, the good-looking lad spelt magical in the Manish Malhotra created outfit. The interesting part to notice about the Indian attire was the collar of the sherwani which was designed in a peter-pan way. Messy hair, well-done beard, subtle makeup and a heavily embroidered shawl is how he rounded his look. But that was not it, as he added elegance by accessorising the getup with a huge stunning neckpiece. Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Mrunal Thakur to Turn Showstopper for LFW Season-Fluid Edition Finale.

Check Out The Pics Below:

And Here's A Video:

Manish Malhotra's collection Ruhaaniyat is a tribute to the vintage era which was all about opulence. Going by the glimpse, this one consist of zari work, shawls, heavy dupattas and more all hand-crafted to perfection. All in all, it celebrates artisans and craftsmen's dedication. Coming back to Kartik, what's your take on his look? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

