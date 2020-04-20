Laura Bragato Strips Naked for Playboy Croatia, Hopes ‘Friend’ and Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard Would Appreciate Her Work! (View Hot Nude Pics)

Laura Bragato Playboy Magazine Pics (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Model and Instagram star Laura Bragato's smoking hot pics from her iconic Playboy photoshoot is out, and they are NSFW. Not surprising at all. The Italian bombshell who had shot for the magazine before novel coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown is hoping to earn a few words of appreciation from her friend and Manchester United football star, Jesse Lingard for her latest work that has her posing ALMOST NAKED. COVID-19 Pandemic: Playboy Goes Digital, Shuts Its Iconic Magazine’s Print Edition in the US After 66 Years, Pornhub Provides Free Premium Membership.

Playboy Croatia, while showcasing Laura's naked snaps on their website writes, "Buduću pravnicu iz Venecije prati gotovo pola milijuna korisnika Instagrama. Posebno vole njene golišave slike kojima podržava svoje omiljene nogometne momčadi iz Serie A – Juventus, Inter, Napoli i Romu." This roughly translates to – "The future Venice lawyer follows nearly half a million Instagram users. She is especially fond of her naked pictures supporting her favourite Serie A football teams - Juventus, Inter, Napoli and Roma."

Laura Bragato is called 'sexy face of football' and is living up to the title she has earned from fans. In a series of photos shared by Playboy Croatia, the law student is seen donning skimpiest lingerie that does little to nothing to cover her modesty. Putting her breasts in full display, Laura Bragato has amped up the level of raunchiness and how.

Laura Bragato Playboy Magazine Pics (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Laura Bragato Playboy Magazine Pics (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Laura Bragato Playboy Magazine Pics (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Laura Bragato Playboy Magazine Pics (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Earlier, Laura was in the news after she told British tabloid, The Daily Star about being in touch with the Manchester United's attacking midfielder while in self-isolation during the pandemic. She said how Jesse has been texting her. She was quoted saying. "I spoke to Jesse yesterday, and he is staying home like the rest of us. He is safe. In Italy here we are all in lockdown, it's been one month, and I hope everything is going to start again here. When it's over, I can't wait to travel. I want to spend my summer in Spain and London". Interesting.

In her latest conversation with the tabloid, Laura said she hopes Lingard is a fan of the pictures. The Italian brunette was quoted saying, "I haven't shown him the pictures yet, but for sure, he will appreciate them like all my friends." She further added, "Playboy magazine is an icon and always will be. Kim Kardashian-West has done it as well, so why not? Fans like them a lot, they say this shooting is very high class and good quality." Laura concluded her chit-chat by stating, "I did already playboy Mexico last year and now Croatia so I can wait to do the next one."