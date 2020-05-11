Let Demi Rose Teach You How to Make Silk Dressing Gown Look XXX-Tra Sexy! Check out Hot Picture of the Curvy Beauty That Has Set Instagram on Fire

Demi Rose in silk dressing gown (Photo Credits: Instagram)

There will never go a dull day if you are following Demi Rose on Instagram. The super sexy curvaceous beauty shares pictures and videos of her on the social media platform that will take your lockdown blues away. Just recently, the sexy lingerie model shared a couple of pictures of herself with her little ball of fur, wearing a silk dressing gown and they are setting Instagram on fire! Coupling her Hot look with sensuous expression and dewy makeup, the bombshell looks like a dream. Demi Rose Flaunts Her Curvy Booty 'Going Back and Forth to the Fridge' amid Quarantine! XXX-Tra Hot Instagram Pic Leaves Fans Thirsty!

Demi Rose can be seen a silk dressing gown having lacy edges, giving the whole look a seductive touch. Giving a glimpse of her perky cleavage the diva is posing with her doggo while having a mug by her side. For the look, she left her hair loose, and held it backwards with her hands to strike a pose. She captioned the perfect pictures with "Your favourite duo" hinting at her and her pup and we couldn't agree more. She and her cute pup surely has to be one of our favourite duos. Take a look at her pic:

View this post on Instagram Your favourite duo 🐶💖✨ A post shared by Demi 🌹 (@demirose) on May 8, 2020 at 10:14am PDT

Demi Rose is a fashionista who is making stay-at-home look sexy AF! She recently shared a super HOT picture of herself in a glitzy monokini with a deep plunging neckline that spilt ample bosom. Ever since the lockdown began in most places around the world, the curvaceous beauty has been posting pictures on Instagram urging her fans to stay at home and help slow down the pandemic.