One Direction member, Liam Payne celebrates his birthday on August 29. While the world still can't stop obsessing over One Direction songs and its band members, of course, we have a certain obsession for Liam Payne. He's good looking, extremely talented and we instantly have butterflies in our stomachs whenever we see him onscreen. Besides mastering his singing skills, the singer has also learned the art of red carpet styling and his dapper appearances have always had our attention. Naughty List is Coming Trends on Twitter After Ex-One Direction Member Liam Payne & TikTok Star Dixie D’Amelio Reveal Their Latest Holiday Number! (Watch Video).

A red carpet enthusiast, Payne has a sharp dressing skills. With his tuxedos and casual appearances, he's able to strike a chord with all of us. On days when we are feeling low, we either listen to his melodies or simply drool over his pictures and that instantly makes the day look brighter to us. His street style is equally commendable and the more we see him, the more hard we fall for him. The 'Dressed to kill' phrase is apt for the singer for his appearances - as cliche as it sounds, are 'killer'. Now without wasting any more of your time, let's quickly elaborate on why we love him so much. Liam Payne Confirms One Direction Reunion to Celebrate the Band’s 10th Anniversary.

As the English singer gets ready to celebrate his 28th birthday this year, here's recalling some of his best red carpet moments.

Dapper in Black and White

Liam Payne (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Printed Jackets Are Always in Trend

Liam Payne (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Red on Red Carpet!

Liam Payne (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Someone, Please Cast Him as the Next 007!

Liam Payne (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We're in Love with his Suit

Liam Payne (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Orange is Definitely the New Black

Liam Payne (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Oh, Hey Clark Kent!

Liam Payne (Photo Credits: Instagram)

There's a popular notion that British men are the most sought-after in the world. It could be their heavy accent and the way they talk but there's something about them that makes them more desirable than the rest. And Liam is certainly, our second favourite British (after Tom Hiddleston). Here's hoping that he has a blast on his special day and that we get a glimpse of his celebration.

Happy Birthday, Liam! Have a great one.

